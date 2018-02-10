Armenians violate ceasefire 120 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

