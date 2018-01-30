Armenians violate ceasefire 120 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Ferehli, Mazam, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Ajarly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

