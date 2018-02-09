Armenians violate ceasefire 122 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az