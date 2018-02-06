Armenians violate ceasefire 122 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az