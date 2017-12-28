Armenians violate ceasefire 122 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Munjuglu, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az