Armenians violate ceasefire 122 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the press service for Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

