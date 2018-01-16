Armenians violate ceasefire 124 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 124 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az