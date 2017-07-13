Armenians violate ceasefire 125 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 125 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (1 shell).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az