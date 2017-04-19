Armenians violate ceasefire 125 times using large-caliber machine guns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 125 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kemerli, Ferehli, Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghbulag and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, and Fuzuli regions.

