Armenians violate ceasefire 126 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

