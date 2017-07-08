Armenians violate ceasefire 129 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 129 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and 122 millimeter D-30 howitzers (32 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az