Armenians violate ceasefire 130 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 130 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

