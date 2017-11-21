Armenians violate ceasefire 131 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 131 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

