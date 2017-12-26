Armenians violate ceasefire 132 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 132 times throughout the day.

According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

