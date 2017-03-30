Armenians violate ceasefire 143 times in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 143 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Shavarshavan, Berdavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli, Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

