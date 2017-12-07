Armenians violate ceasefire 155 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 155 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az