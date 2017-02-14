Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in in nameless hills in Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our units in accordance with the operating conditions.

