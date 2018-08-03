Armenians violate ceasefire 81 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 81 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az