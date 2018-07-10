Armenians violate ceasefire 81 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 81 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az