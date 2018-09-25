Armenians violate ceasefire 82 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 82 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

