Armenians violate ceasefire 83 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 83 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kangarli, Seyidli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

