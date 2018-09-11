Armenians violate ceasefire 84 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 84 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

