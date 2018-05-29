Armenians violate ceasefire 84 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 84 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan, Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

On May 29 in the morning, the Armenian armed units located in the direction of the occupied village of Gorgan of Fizuli region have subjected to fire the combine harvester carrying out agricultural work in the sowing area.

There are no victims. The agricultural machinery is damaged.

