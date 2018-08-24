Armenians violate ceasefire 86 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 86 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend, regions.

