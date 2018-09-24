Armenians violate ceasefire 89 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 89 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

