Armenians violate ceasefire 90 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

