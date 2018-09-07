Armenians violate ceasefire 91 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 91 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Garagashly, Seyidli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az