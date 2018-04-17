Armenians violate ceasefire 91 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 91 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (3 shells).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Asrik Jirdakhan village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shirvanly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

