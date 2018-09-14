Armenians violate ceasefire 92 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

