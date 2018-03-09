Armenians violate ceasefire 92 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

