Armenians violate ceasefire 93 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 93 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, in Jil village and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Seyidli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az