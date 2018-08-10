Armenians violate ceasefire 94 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 94 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

