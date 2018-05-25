Armenians violate ceasefire 94 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 94 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

