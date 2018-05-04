Armenians violate ceasefire 95 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar Garagashly, Shirvanly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

