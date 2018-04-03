Armenians violate ceasefire 95 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

