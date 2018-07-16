Armenians violate ceasefire 96 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 96 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan, Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

