Armenians violate ceasefire 97 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shirvanly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

