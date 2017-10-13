Armenians violate ceasefire 97 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

According to the press service for the Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az