Armenians violate ceasefire 98 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 98 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

