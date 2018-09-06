Armenians violate ceasefire 99 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 99 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

