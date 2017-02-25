Armenians violate ceasefire a total of 120 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians have violated ceasefire a total of 120 times.

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 120 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortars (46 shells), sniper rifles and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in nameless hills and in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and in Farahli village in Qazakh region, in Munjuglu, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Namirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli and Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.

