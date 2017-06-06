Armenians violate ceasefire again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

According to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagli, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az