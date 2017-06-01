Armenians violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 126 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (39 shells).

The press service for the Defense Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Namirli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

