Armenia’s 527th regiment battalion refuses to participate in battles, Azerbaijan says

Having suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment during heavy fighting, the rifle battalion of the 527th motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces is practically paralyzed.

There are mainly officers and warrant officers among the killed and wounded servicemen of the battalion sent to reinforce the military units of the 1st corps of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Sunday.

No additional forces and military equipment are provided to military units defeated in the course of hostilities. A battalion that is undermanned and has difficulty with ammunition cannot cover the line of defense. For this reason, the personnel of the battalion refused to participate in hostilities.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

