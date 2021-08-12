Armenia’s armed provocations against Azerbaijan become systematic: Ombudsman’s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The provocations of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan at the borderline and around Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have now become systematic, the Ombudsman’s Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday.

“According to the latest reports, over the night of August 11 to 12, the units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently with small arms at the Azerbaijani Army positions in the Zamanli, Garaveller settlements of Gadabay, and Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar district from their positions located in the Chambarak, Ttujur, as well as Ashaghi Shorja settlement of Basarkechar region,” read the statement.

“By repeating such cases continuously, the Armenian side endangers not only the life and health of Azerbaijani servicemen but also the civilians residing in the border areas as it increases tensions in the region again even after the complete cessation of all hostilities and seriously undermines the peace-building process,” the statement added.

News.Az