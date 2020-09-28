Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s artillery units struck in Aghdara direction: Azerbaijani ministry (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Armenia’s artillery units struck in Aghdara direction: Azerbaijani ministry (VIDEO)

Armenian armed forces artillery units that have been targeting Azerbaijan’s residential settlements in the Aghdara direction were struck, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Enemy units, which suffered heavy losses as a result of accurate artillery fire, were forced to withdraw from their firing positions.

It should be pointed out that adversary artillery is part of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Army.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      