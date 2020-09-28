Armenia’s artillery units struck in Aghdara direction: Azerbaijani ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces artillery units that have been targeting Azerbaijan’s residential settlements in the Aghdara direction were struck, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Enemy units, which suffered heavy losses as a result of accurate artillery fire, were forced to withdraw from their firing positions.

It should be pointed out that adversary artillery is part of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Army.

News.Az