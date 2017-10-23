Armenia's attempts to present Karabakh as recognized by EU fail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia regularly attempts to organize an 'official visit' of the 'leaders' of regime in Karabakh to Brussels, which is considered the EU capital.

As is known, the attempts are aimed to create an impression that European institutions 'recognize' the separatist regime, formed by Armenians in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. However, these attempts have failed and the 'representatives' of the separatist regime were unable to go beyond the Armenian Diaspora and lobby circles.

The visit of the 'leader' of separatist regime Bako Sahakyan to Brussels as a 'guest' of the Fourth European Armenian summit held on October 18-19 was of the same nature.

Thus, as a result of steps taken he was not allowed to the European Parliament which hosted the summit, was not received by local executive structures and federal parliament and mainly spent his time in such Armenian diaspora and lobby organizations as Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and European Friends of Armenia (EUFoa), as well as holding 'meetings' in the Armenian church in Brussels.

As part of another meeting organized by the lobby organization European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy led by millionaire Kaspar Karampetyan, Sahakyan held unofficial meetings with such regional parliamentarians as Andre du Bus, Julie de Groote, Joris Poschet, Piet De Bruyn.

Parliaments of the Brussels-Capital Region and the Flemish Region, where these MPs are represented, emphasized that these informal meetings were only a personal initiative of the MPs and had nothing to do with the activities of the parliaments. These MPs, who were directly influenced by the Armenian lobby of Belgium, had previously paid illegal visits to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan with the 'organizational support' of millionaire Karampetyan and organized the slanderous campaign of the Armenian lobby in Belgium.

Thus, despite the efforts of the Armenian lobby, Sahakyan's attempts to "legitimate" the occupation regime within the framework of his visit to Brussels were completely disrupted, and they had to limit those smeary actions to the Armenian diaspora and lobbying organizations, as well as the narrow local circles under their influence.

