+ ↺ − 16 px

Manuel Ochsenreiter, a member of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, together with several deputies from the Landtag of Thuringia (the parl

Recently, new information has emerged on Ochsenreiter. Thus, his name was also mentioned in the proceedings launched in the Polish city of Krakow against an attack with a Molotov cocktail on a facility owned by an ethnic Hungarian in Uzhgorod, Ukraine on 4 February 2018. Polish law-enforcement authorities were claiming that reports alleging that the attack was committed by neo-Nazi elements in Ukraine aimed at inciting ethnic hatred between Ukrainians and ethnic Hungarians.

Mikhail Prokopovich, a Polish citizen, said in his testimony that he committed the attack with two other persons by Ochsenreiter’s order. Prokopovich is a member of Falanga, a Polish nationalist movement that back separatists in Ukraine. Prokopovich said he filmed the attack and sent in to Ochsenreiter, and the latter was satisfied with the execution of the order. Prokopovich said that he was paid 1,500 euros by Ochsenreiter for the attack.

Speaking to journalists on this issue, Ochsenreiter denied the allegations. In turn, deputy Frohnmaier said if Ochsenreiter was prosecuted by Polish authorities, he would have been sent him to an official vocation unless the case was solved.

A series of investigations revealed that radical rightist Ochsenreiter, known as anti-Western and anti-Semitic publicist, is one of the founders and active members of the international network that sends “observation missions”, consisting of Polish, German and Belgium politicians, to observe elections held by separatists in the post-Soviet space.

The abovementioned facts clearly indicate the true essence of the “activities” of European politicians who conduct a smear campaign against Azerbaijan, serve Armenia’s interests and pay regular visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories. This also proves that such information about those who are biased towards Azerbaijan will emerge sooner or later. Those who serve “cognac diplomacy” occupy positions in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Parliament and other institutions.

News.Az

News.Az