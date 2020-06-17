Armenia’s coronavirus cases exceed 18,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 544 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the nationwide case tally to 18,033, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Nine people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 302.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,529.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 99.

