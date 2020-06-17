Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s coronavirus cases exceed 18,000

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia’s coronavirus cases exceed 18,000

In the past 24 hours, 544 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the nationwide case tally to 18,033, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Nine people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 302.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,529.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 99.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      