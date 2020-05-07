Armenia's coronavirus cases increase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, 102 new coronavirus cases, 50 recoveries and 2 deaths have been recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The total cumulative number of infections in Armenia reached 2,884, while the number of active cases stands at 1,648.

The latest fatalities were 78- and 66-year-old patients with underlying health conditions, healthcare authorities said.

So far, 42 people have died from the pandemic in Armenia.

News.Az